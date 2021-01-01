CHARMING. SWEET. FLITRY. We're all familiar with this cute little summer dress and how easy it is to wear. Instantly recognisable due to its broad-hemmed shape, this dress inspired by dolls creates a mysterious, oversized silhouette. Generally, this cut looks great on women of all shapes and sizes. Composition: 100% viscose. Care: cold hand wash, cool iron only, dry cleanable. This is lightweight, soft-touch fabric. Like cotton and all other natural fibers, viscose is breathable and therefore suitable for warm weather. Compared to many other fabrics viscose does wrinkle easily. WHAT IS VISCOSE? Viscose is the generalized term for a regenerated manufactured fiber, made from cellulose, obtained by the viscose process. As a manufactured regenerated cellulose fiber, it is neither truly natural (like cotton, wool or silk) nor truly synthetic (like nylon or polyester) - it falls somewhere in between. Because viscose is made from renewable plants, it is frequently cited as being environmentally friendly and sustainable. TAKING CARE OF VISCOSE Though viscose fabric is delicate, it's safe to wash it after every wearing if it's hand-washed. This is gentle enough to prevent damage, but it's essential never to wring or twist wet viscose. After hand-washing, gently squeeze out excess water. Place the wet garment on a thick cotton towel, and roll it up to absorb most of the water. Allow the garment to air-dry flat, or hang on a padded hanger to drip-dry. If you opt to use a washing machine, place your garment inside a mesh bag, wash in cold water, choose the gentle cycle, and select the slowest spin speed. To remove wrinkles from viscose fabrics, use a medium heat temperature (usually silk setting) on your iron with a pressing cloth to protect the fabric. However, steam from the iron is usually the best way to remove the creases on viscose. A clothes steamer can work well to relax wrinkling, as well. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Lolita Baby Doll Mini Dress M/L unlined