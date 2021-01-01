Airy in design so you'll keep cool, Vasiliki's 'Kara' pants are made from breathable, lightweight hand-loom textured cotton so they're ideal for tropical vacations or balmy days in the city. They're cut in a flattering relaxed leg silhouette and have a comfortable waistband with side zip closure. Style yours with our cropped Alisha Bodice Top and square-toe sandals. Zip fastening along side Made in Europe Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Kara Pants - Striped Cinnamon Khadi XS Vasiliki Atelier