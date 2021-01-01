The Jasmin jacket is inspired by the classic denim bomber jacket. Rock the utility trend with unique touches like the tie collar and modern short cut. Made in England from super soft, 100% organic denim, fully lined in funky printed cotton fabric, fastened with plastic free, ethical corozo nut buttons and features a gathered hem and button cuffs. Each jacket is numbered and production is limited to 100 pieces per colourway. Hand Wash Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Jasmin Jacket Beige XS Bo Carter