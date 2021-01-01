From madre natura
Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Grevillea Sand Tee Medium madre natura
Advertisement
Fifties tee-shirt, boxy fit with chest pocket and capped short sleeves. Features mn logo on left sleeve. The fabric feels/looks: Stretch and return, flat jersey knit, soft and medium weight. Fabric: 100% Cotton Jersey Knit (Deadstock fabric) Fabric is made in Italy. mn Care: Love our planet and your product by washing less, gentle cold machine wash, line dry flat, do not tumble dry, only green dry cleaners. mn Afterlife: Do not throw your product in the trash, send it back to us. See www. madrenatura.com. au We only made small quantities (small runs of production) which means it's very limited. I would not think twice if I was you, Love mn x Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Grevillea Sand Tee Medium madre natura