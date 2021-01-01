Straigth neck dress with long sleeves and cups. Elastic neon thin straps. Hidden in-seam back zipper. Front print detail. Back to Nature: Mixed fabrics propose an upgrade to your style with breathable items that bring in natural energies of the elements. Luxurious details will allow you to soak up the blue hues of the sky, the warmth of the sun and the cool breeze coming in along the waves as you stylishly go about your day. 88 % Cotton % 12 Flax Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Do Not Bleach. Delicate Garment; Handle With Care. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Exposed Shoulders Mini Dress-Beige XL NOCTURNE