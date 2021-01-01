Made from our best quality cotton, Demi is a delicate mini-dress with an asymmetrical halter neck and a stylish cut. A high elasticated waistband creates the classic A-line silhouette, ruffling the fabric up across the bust and down above the knee. The style is finished with a charming bow detail on the left shoulder. 98% Eco-Cotton, 2% Elastane Wash at 40 degrees on a gentle cycle. Please use a fabric steamer or an iron on a gentle setting for ironing the fabric. Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Demi Mini Beige Off-Shoulder Dress XS Monica Nera