Polish product, handmade Created on a manual machine by craftsmen in Warmia Hats made of the highest quality Polish yarn (does not bite, nice to touch, skin-friendly) Our products are planet friendly, because we do not use electricity for the production. The production does not generate waste, it uses raw materials to the end. Composition: 20% wool, 20% cotton, 20% viscose, 40% acrylic We recommend handwash with liquid for sweaters Women's Artisanal Natural Cotton Apple Hat Beige You by Tokarska