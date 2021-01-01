These gorgeous luxury ombré 'Dangerous Woman' embroidered Cashmere Pashminas are the most luxurious shawls on the planet! They flaunt a delicate herringbone weave. The fibre is the finest cashmere from the Changra goat, which lives in Ladakh India. Made in collaboration with the B.Barefoot artisans in India, each piece is tissue wrapped and packaged in a natural muslin envelope bag handwoven by the weavers with a button loop closure. Nearly 400 artisans earn supplemental income through sewing, needlework, embroidery, tie-dying, block printing and weaving. Designs and production methods draw on Indian craft traditions that are centuries old but create modern opportunities for these rural women and men. Proceeds from our scarves go to the B.Barefoot college. Dry Clean Only. Warm Iron Women's Artisanal Natural Cashmere Dangerous Embroidered Pashminas Wrap - Tan Scarf Zenzee