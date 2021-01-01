From taylor
Women's Artisanal Black Narrative Skirt Medium taylor
Advertisement
Streamlined and minimalist is the Narrative Skirt. Its refined fitted silhouette widens towards the hem creating beautiful bias draping. Seam lines twist around the body complimenting the female form. The simplistic design enables versatility, worn with a Groundwork tee or Washed Mode Tank creates a sophisticated weekend look. Reach for the Bisect Top to create an elevated look that combines structure and drape. Cold gentle hand wash, cool iron on the wrong side. Dry clean- able. Women's Artisanal Black Narrative Skirt Medium taylor