This bobble hat is hand made using 100% Lambswool. Due to the naturally insulating qualities of lambswool this hat is perfect for the cold weather! Each piece is knitted in the Rosana Exposito Glasgow studio using traditional knitwear techniques and the highest quality Scottish lambswool, which ensures that your hat will stand the test of time and become a winter wardrobe staple year after year. Coordinating hat and scarf sets are available. Hand wash only. Women's Artisanal Mustard Wool Bobble Hat Rosana Exposito