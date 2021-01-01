Femponiq is fascinated by women who work hard and play hard. This confident yet sophisticated silhouette is designed for modern women who like to get their head-to-toe powerful look in seconds. Featuring a unique one-shoulder peak lapel, a fitted waist, side pockets, a rear concealed zip fastening, a cropped trouser length, and a spaghetti strap. It is suitable for spring and autumn. Dry Clean Only Composition: %64 Polyester % 32 Viscose %4 Elastane - Heavy weight Crepe Sizing & Fit: Model is 5'11"/ 180cm and wears a size 10 Made in: Istanbul Made from dead stock fabric in limited quantities. Women's Artisanal Mustard Crepe Peak Lapel Tailored Jumpsuit Yellow & Orange Medium Femponiq London