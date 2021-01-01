We buck the classic trends! Double layered midi dress with timeless yet modern large polka dots pattern. Sheer material will give a twist to your look. Sewed-in viscose underskirt will hide what's not supposed to be seen, breathe and give you a comfy feeling - that's a perfect match! Create an evening dress look with a belt at the waist and black jacket. Made in Poland 93% Viscose 7% Elastane + 100% Polyester Cold, gentle machine wash. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean. Steam iron, low. Women's Artisanal Black Midi Transculent Polka Dot Dress Small Oh! Zuza