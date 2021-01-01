This Morning Star dress has a classic 70s look with cut-out back. It is unmistakably elegant and eye-catching. Featuring a turtle neck, chic side-slit and luxurious metallic fabric, this form fitting beauty will certainly leave all eyes on you. Wear with chunky boots for a chic casual look or dress up with a pair of strappy heals. 58% nylon, 42% polyester Lining Cotton Pull on dress Stretch Fabric Fully lined Turtle neck Cut out back Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Cool Iron Women's Artisanal Metallic Cotton Morning Star Dress Wine Glitter XS Cobbler's Lane