Chic in its understated beauty, the Manhattan stud earring is perfect for everyday styling. This earring makes an elegant office attire finishing touch. The art deco design of this dainty five sided stud earring takes inspiration from the Manhattan skyline and the stately Chrysler building. These chic studs incorporate two baguette cut gemstones, hand set in sterling silver with three zircons at the bottom and one at its point. Amethyst is said to provide emotional support in the form of confidence and calmness. This includes protection from the negativity of stress and anxiety. 925 sterling silver, gold dipped. Amethyst. zircons Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Manhattan Stud Earrings Amethyst LATELITA