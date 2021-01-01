From peganpoetry
Women's Artisanal Gold Magda Earrings Peganpoetry
Advertisement
Magda Earrings are made in recycled 925 Sterling silver with 18 karat gold plating. Handmade in Portugal by local skilled craftsmen. Perfect-sized earrings for your everyday styling - Wear to work or when drinking coffee with your friends. Magda Earrings come with our jewelry box for safe storage when you are not using your Peganpoetry pieces. DETAILS: Weight: 4 gr. 18 karat gold plated, Recycled 925 Sterling silver. Nickel-free Handmade in Portugal. CARE: Note that this jewelry is made of 100% natural and precious materials that will gradually change its appearance over time. How fast, depends on how much they are exposed to chemicals, sweat, weather, and wear. Below advice will help your jewelry keep its appearance for longer. Store your jewelry in your Peganpoetry bag or box when not in use. Storing your jewelry alone will prevent unwanted scratches. Avoid unnecessary exposure to water, sunlight, and chemicals. Do not wear your jewelry during sleep, shower, swimming, or exercise. Women's Artisanal Gold Magda Earrings Peganpoetry