These earrings are the lucky charm we all need in life. Material: Gold Vermeil: 925 Sterling Silver Plated with 18K Solid Gold with a thickness of 2, 5 microns with no other metal between them. Avoid contact with water or any other liquids. This item is delicate, when not wearing it store them in the provided pouch. IS Jewellery is manufactured in Portugal, meeting all the quality requirements set by the Responsible Jewellery Council and certified by the Portuguese INCM - Portuguese Mint and Official Printing Office Women's Artisanal Gold Lucky Leaf Earrings IS Jewellery