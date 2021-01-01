The Claremont shirt dress is made with luxurious Japanese jacquard viscose that feels soft and flowy to the skin. Midi length, bishop sleeves with button fasten, gathers in the neckline and waist creates a beautiful feminine look and feel. Tie detail in the front wraps around the back to add style and elegance. The perfect dress for work, weddings or a long lunch with friends. Delicate hand wash with gentle detergent, low iron, dry cleanable Available in Navy, Rust & Ecru. MADE IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA. ACCREDITED WITH ETHICAL CLOTHING AUSTRALIA. Women's Artisanal Rust Long Sleeve Midi Claremont Dress Large Allora