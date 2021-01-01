Our Cornflower Blue Linen Summer Co-ord Set is an essential summer set comprised of a low cut v-neck button-down shirt and shorts, perfect for the summer. A loose fitting double button top with collar paired with back with matching shorts. With an elasticated waistline on the shorts & flexible sizing Corozo buttons crafted from palm tree nuts and dyed with low-impact materials. Sustainability: Handcrafted in our sustainable London based factories by Fanfare artisans. Corozo is found in rainforest biomes and is farmed by indigenous communities, preventing the deforestation of these important natural habitats and employing tens of thousands of indigenous people. Sent in recycled packaging 30° delicate wash iron, steam or dry with low heat. No tumble drying. Made from 100% Linen Women's Artisanal Blue Linen Summer Co-Ord Short Set - Cornflower Medium Fanfare Label