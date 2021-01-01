The pleated sleeve sea glass button up top is slightly cropped and has large statement sleeves that pleate at the cuff and are accented with a ribbon tie in matching ramie fabric. It's sewn by hand in a textures charcoal black medium weight 100% ramie fabric. Ramie is similar to linen as it is produced in a similar way however does not crease as easily. The buttons are made from re claimed sea glass washed up on Scottish Shores that fasten into small button loops. Wash at 20 Degrees for best results. Women's Artisanal Black Linen Pleated Sleeve Top Large Rosana Exposito