For lazy days or beach to bar days. Fall in love with our beautiful Life Style Maxi Dress. This loose tunic dress is gently shaped with a little row of gathers falling from a neat yoke. The two side pockets are deep enough for keys and phone. Three quarter length sleeves have a deep double cuff and the hem has a double border. Side slits look rather attractive whilst walking and really this garment is pretty easy to wear. An instant favourite. Wear with your favourite sandals and gorgeous statement earrings on holiday. 100% Pure soft washed linen made from European flax. We recommend hand or machine wash at 30deg with similar colours. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal Linen Life Style Maxi - Apricot Dress Small NoLoGo-chic