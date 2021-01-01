From nologo-chic
Women's Artisanal Linen Jungle Print Tunic Dress Small NoLoGo-chic
Our beautiful Jungle Print is tamed with a very pale smoky-grey background. This exotic jungle print of hibiscus flowers and tropical leaves is a sophisticated take on our well loved flower printed tunic dresses. Gentle fit with three-quarter sleeves and a deep double hem border which is a NoLoGo essential to weight the garment whilst wearing. A row of pretty real shell buttons come from a next v-neck. There are proper bound pockets deep and useful enough for keys and phone. Made in pure linen woven just for us. Wear on its own with pretty sandals, or for a casual-elegant look. co-ordinate with jeans, leggings or plain dyed linen pants. Find out why NoLoGo-chic has loyal customers around the world wearing our beautiful linen tunics! Designed in England. Worn around the world. Pure soft washed linen woven especially for us from European flax. Machine or hand wash at 30 deg. Iron if preferred.