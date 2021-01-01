Exotic and mysterious our fabulous Jambo Print is inspired by the fascinating island of Madagascar. A floral and leaf pattern in rich blue and greens with a touch of golden yellow. As ever, the fabric is beautiful mid-weight linen with our special soft wash handle. The sleeves have a deep double cuff and the hem has a double border, which is a NoLoGo-Chic essential, weighting the garment whilst wearing. There are two bound pockets set forward from the side of the garment giving a neat silhouette. A narrow row of real seashell pearl buttons open from a neat V-neck. Soft washed pure linen We recommend machine or hand wash, on reverse, at 30 deg Iron if preferred Women's Artisanal Yellow Linen Jambo Tunic Dress Small NoLoGo-chic