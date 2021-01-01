From poppy + sage
Women's Artisanal Green Linen Grass Clutch - Lime Straw POPPY + SAGE
The perfect market clutch, small out-on-the-town bag, or a beautiful every season purse! 100% Handwoven Straw Clutch Beautiful Natural Color Clutch Length: 12" Clutch Width: 6" Handmade by talented women artisans in Bali, and sustainably sourced with care. All POPPY + SAGE bags come with our signature linen dust bag, a premium added touch to protect your bag while traveling or storing. HANDMADE ARTISAN BAGS All of our rattan straw items are handwoven by individual artisans. Due to the fact that each straw clutch is handmade, the clutches may vary slightly from the online image. The woven pattern is unique to every clutch, this is what makes each POPPY + SAGE clutch such a special treasure knowing your clutch is truly one-of-a-kind! CARE INSTRUCTIONS Lightly wipe woven straw weave with damp soft cloth (no soap). If a piece of straw turns outward, trim with small fingernail scissors to avoid potential clothing snags.