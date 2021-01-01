Advertisement
This collection is a celebration of the color and richness of Oaxaca, a cradle of innumerable artistic contributions in Mexico and all around the world. It is a well thought out combination that looks to portray the abundance and color of Oaxaca: its amazing waterfalls, rivers and beaches; the texture, color and mystique of its traditional apparel and its craftsmanship rich in creative beauty. We are evoking only a small part of the most emblematic embroidery of this region and we have translated it to match our particular vision in order to create a garment that achieves a balance between bright colors, and a subtle and elegant design. Sleeveless dress, Wool yarn embroidered collar, Front embroidered pockets, Invisible zipper in back. Black 100% Linen (7.8 oz) Lining: 50% Viscose, 50% Acetate Dry clean Women's Artisanal Black Linen Dress Flower Embroidered Small nök bön