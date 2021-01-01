An irresistible white blazer with a slim fit is all you need for this spring and summer. This double breasted blazer with matching satin trim on the lapel and front is your lifeline. In 100% eco linen, soft and comfortable. Beautiful. It is made in Spain, and it has been this way for over 30 years. We invest in our artisans (they are our family) so all our blazers are unique. Here you have a real basic piece for your wardrobe. And this blazer will last you a lifetime. 100% LINEN Women's Artisanal White Linen Blazer Cordelia XL The Extreme Collection