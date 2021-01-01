From nocturne
Women's Artisanal Black Leather V-Neck P Dress- Small NOCTURNE
Pleather dress with deep V-neckline front and back. Elastic waistband and front pocket detail. Home Dynamic: This collection blending energetic orange and long-awaited sunny yellow hues with the subtle strength of khaki will soothe your soul with its messages. High-quality fabrics accentuated with athletic, casual details will tune-up your style to the comfort level of your home. 59% Polyviscose 39% Polyester 2% Polyurethane Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Do Not Dry Clean Do Not Bleach; Iron Inside Out. Women's Artisanal Black Leather V-Neck P Dress- Small NOCTURNE