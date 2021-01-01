Advertisement
Elpis Our most classic design, this sandal is a stable choice throughout the years. The two straps around the ankles make this sandal extremely comfortable and perfect for any outing during the day or night Handmade in Greece We use: High-quality leathers (from the island of Crete without chemicals with natural tan). Elastic modern sole (for more comfort) They are handmade (by experienced sandal manufacturers) They are timeless (so we invest in quality versus quantity). Our sandals are designed by Dimitris and his team and are made in the shadow of the Acropolis in Athens by specialized craftsmen using traditional techniques that have existed for centuries. A feminine aesthetic distinguishes Ancientoo. Without chemicals, the natural tanning skin grows beautifully with time and wear. The collection is inspired by the ancient Greek gods and myths Women's Artisanal Brown Leather Sandals Elpis Tan Shoes 6 UK Ancientoo