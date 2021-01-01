The Lexi leather mini brief embodies your most wicked inner minx. Two beautifully soft leather panels make up the front of these luxury leather knickers, and they meet to reveal an open back that displays your curves deliciously. Whether you wear it high on the waist or low on the hips, frame your figure like the work of art it is. Adjustable elastic straps ensure the perfect fit. Pair it with the Lexi leather balcony bra for a fierce combination. Real Leather, Powermesh: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane Women's Artisanal Black Leather Lexi Open Back Mini Brief Large Something Wicked