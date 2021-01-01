Josey Washed Leather is a cropped moto jacket with authentic motorcycle zip, snap details and shoulder epaulets. Details include asymmetric zip front closure, zip pockets and zip sleeve closures with snap cuffs, wire inserts at the collar, lapels and cuffs for shaping & fit detailing, soft wash and tumbled finish for vintage look, and unlined for softness and comfort. The jacket is made of genuine leather. Easy care, cold water wash or leather cleaner Women's Artisanal Black Leather Josey Washed Small Jakett New York