This black fitted dress is crafted in striped textured Punto di Roma style fabric. It has elbow sleeves and a round neckline with a decorative faux leather trim. Darts at the bust and vertical seams in the front and back ensure the perfect fit. The dress fastens in the back with a thick black plastic zip. There is a slit at the back. The body of the dress is lined. The dress has a straight fitted silhouette and hits below the knee for a midi length. This understated sophisticated piece will take you anywhere: dress up with statement jewellery and heels or dress down with a crop leather jacket and sneakers. 70% viscose-25% nylon -5% elastane Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tunble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Black Leather Elbow Sleeve Straight Fitted Dress XL Conquista