This body harness is perfectly balanced between leather and a smoked metal chain and completely fits every brave extravagant style. This piece is flexible and disassembled in three parts, which can be worn like a choker, belt, or harness. The strap on the belt is adjustable and can be removed completely, to be worn as a separate belt. Minimalist and beautiful, this leather harness is an elegant accessory that has the power to transform your look into an outfit that underlines your personality and adds a final signature to your charisma. Handcrafted in EU out of the finest Italian leather 100% genuine leather, smoked metal chain Stamped PLIK logo Closes with adjustable pins at the waist and neck. Seven levels of closure In order to enjoy your PLIK accessories longer, preserve them in a dry environment away from light. Strong liquids and chemicals, such as perfumes, nail polishes and other alcohol-based products, may leave permanent stains on the leather. In case of stains, clean the accessory gently with a damp soft cloth or leather cleaner. Finish with leather conditioner. Women's Artisanal Leather Body Harness-Choker-Belt Accessory With Chain 34in PLIK