Linen bikini top inspired by a sport bra. Do not lose shape. No bones, fastening, or cups. High waist boxers. Elasticated waist. Could be used as home wear. Hand wash at 30°C/86°F or dry clean. Iron at 150°C/302°F. Do not bleach or tumble dry. The fabric is certified by Öeko-Tex Standard 100, which means that all dyes, finishing processes, and fibers used in its production are non-toxic, hypoallergenic, and safe. Made in Belarus Women's Artisanal Lavender Linen Blend Bikini Top & Boxers Set In Medium LYOS