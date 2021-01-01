From vintouch italy
Women's Artisanal Lapis Cherubini Earrings Vintouch Italy
Advertisement
Inspired by the Italian Renaissance Art of the 16th century, pieces from the Cherubini collection symbolize Love and the Joy of living and they are maniacally curated in even their smallest details in order to express the wearer's deepest romantic personality. Cherubs are holding a lantern on, meaning that they will offer protection and light the path of the weavers even in the darkest moments. The Cherubini Lapis Earrings are made in fully 18 kt Gold Over Sterling Silver and embellished with a pair of Lapis cabs and exquisite 3mm. round freshwater pearls. 100% handmade in Italy, the Cherubini Lapis Earrings are presented in a Vintouch Italy signature packaging. Vintouch Jewelry pieces are extremely resistant and they don't need any particular attention. By the way, we suggest to avoid to make the cameo jewelry piece in contact with soaps, cosmetics, detergents and chlorine, that could alterate the natural characteristics of the Jewel. When it is not worn, keep your cameo jewelry piece in its bag in order to protect it from natural oxidation. Only if necessary, use a suede cloth and delicately clean the surface of the Jewel. Each one of our jewel is nichel-free and realized in full compliance with the Reach/Rohs directives from UE. Women's Artisanal Lapis Cherubini Earrings Vintouch Italy