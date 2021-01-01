Flowy knit top with short sleeves and dropped shoulder. Prism: Colorful crystallized reflections on sheer details remind one of summer mornings. Lively blue and soft pink coupled with linear effects are the perfect recipe for a most casual look. The anatomy of color complemented by feminine details and curves will carry you on to a more dynamic universe. 88% Viscose 12% Polyamide Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low;Do Not Dry Clean Do not Bleach; Dry Flat;Wash separately;Delicate Garment;Handle with Care Women's Artisanal White Lapel Collar Knit Top-Ecru Medium NOCTURNE