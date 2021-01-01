Inspired by the 1920s flapper era, Aina is a multi layered ivory fringe cocktail piece that fits slim throughout the body and sways as you walk. The off the shoulder illusion sleeves and the extended fringe beyond the short hemline give this fun piece some sass! Made in Canada Outer 100% Polyester, Lining 100% Polyester Delicate dry clean only. Do not machine wash or tumble dry. For a post-travel refresh, we advise using a cool iron or a gentle steam on the reverse side of any embellishment. Women's Artisanal Ivory Aina Nude Fringe Mini Dress XXS NARCES