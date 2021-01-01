Advertisement
A modern take on an ancient amulet, the Hamsa large hand of Fatima bracelet is great for everyday styling. The large hamsa hand, with open filigree workmanship adorned with cubic zirconia, is set on a double chain bracelet and framed either side with a larger single zircon where it tapers to a single chain. The hamsa is an ancient protective amulet. It brings its wearer luck, health, happiness and good fortune. Originating from the hebrew word 'Hamish', literally meaning five, the hand of fatima is an ancient talisman that symbolises feminine power. Worn to deflect the gaze of the evil eye away from the wearer. Handcrafted using 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct gold. Handset micro pave AAA grade cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Hamsa Large Hand Of Fatima Bracelet LATELITA