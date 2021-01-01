Advertisement
Make a statement in these colourful frog lily pad stud earrings. Featuring a sparkling green frog sitting atop a metallic lily pad, these earrings are perfect for those who adore animal inspired jewellery. For added sparkle the lily pad is edged with white zircon along with a larger single zircon at its centre. Gold dipped sterling silver is hand set with Latelita signature sparkles to add a touch of everyday luxury. Live the fairytale, no need to kiss any more toads to try to find a prince, not when you can wear these beautiful cubic zirconia frog earrings. This item makes for an excellent birthday gift for a friend or loved one. Pierced earring with butterfly fastening. Materials: 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct gold. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Frog Lily Pad Stud Earrings LATELITA