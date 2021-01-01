Designed to suit a variety of occasions, DALB's FLUTTER dress is cut from a fluid viscose-blend beautifully draped along the side and it features an asymmetric neckline with closed pleats. The dress is falling to a midi length and an asymmetric hem that moves with each step. It's cut at the waist, which flatters the smallest part of your frame. Material: 55% viscose, 45% rayon; lining: 100% viscose. Dry cleaning recommended. This item is made with love and care in Bucharest. Women's Artisanal Green Flutter Asymmetric Pesto Dress With Front Pleats Small DALB