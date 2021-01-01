From house of elliott
Women's Artisanal White Fayette Baroque Pearl Earrings House of Elliott
Advertisement
Stunning and unique hook earrings with high quality 13 mm baroque shaped freshwater pearls. Baroque pearls are always unique as they grow naturally into their shape. The hooks are made of gold-plated steel. Wipe the pearls with a clean dry cloth after use. This prevents any oil or other dirt from remaining on its surface. Visibly dirty pearls can be wiped with a damp cloth and diluted dishwashing detergent. Dress them last, remove them first. Store pearls far away from cosmetic products containing alcohol. Store the jewelry in a bag in a dry place. The bag protects the pearls from scratching. Pearls love moisture so use them as often as possible. The surface of the pearl remains beautiful this way. Remember that the surface of the pearl is very delicate. Avoid solvents and other strong substances. Women's Artisanal White Fayette Baroque Pearl Earrings House of Elliott