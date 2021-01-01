From qua vino
Women's Artisanal Grey Fabric Volume Puff Sleeves One Piece Swimwear - I'Ll Write You A Letter Medium QUA VINO
Send sweet love messages for you, "I'll write you a letter". It conveys the Charm of a delicate puff sleeve. Puff sleeves with gentle shirring bring a clean and romantic feeling. Finely drawn stripes on a stylishly light gray body, Soft and light touch fabric gives a cool and pleasant feeling. The simple bottom is in contrast to the dressy mood tops. It is more harmonious by using a toned down cool-tone gray color. The cutting covers half of the bottom, making the under hip line beautiful. There are padding holes where you can attach bra pads. Soft, medium sized pads are included. Swimsuits, due to their material, require special caution and care when wearing and washing. In order for the swimsuit to last long, please carefully read the precautions notice included in the package before wearing. We do not compensate for any product damage caused by consumer negligence. The following cases are not eligible for exchange/refund, so please consider these when making a purchase decision. Small trifles, seams, wrinkles, asymmetry These may occur inevitably in the hand-making process. They are not bad products The difference in product color/brightness/color sense There may be differences depending on the monitor circumstances.