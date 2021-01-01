From qua vino
Women's Artisanal Black Fabric Volume Puff Sleeves One Piece Swimwear - Da Vinci Popcorn Medium QUA VINO
We introduce to you, the "Da Vinci Popcorn", which delivers touches of trendy chicness with a Renaissance mood. The black body is matched with the white fluffy sleeve like popcorn, which can show a charming feeling anytime, anywhere. The classic and bold U-shaped neckline and connected white stitches create a fashionable style. The rich puff sleeves add a shirring band design that completes designs, Through the formation of striped small dot fabrics, it creates a heroine like style in fairy tales. There is white piping on the waist, which makes the legs look longer. The cutting covers half of the bottom, making the under hip line beautiful. There are padding holes where you can attach bra pads. Soft, medium sized pads are included. Swimsuits, due to their material, require special caution and care when wearing and washing. In order for the swimsuit to last long, please carefully read the precautions notice included in the package before wearing. We do not compensate for any product damage caused by consumer negligence. The following cases are not eligible for exchange/refund, so please consider these when making a purchase decision. Small trifles, seams, wrinkles, asymmetry These may occur inevitably in the hand-making process. They are not bad products The difference in product color/brightness/color sense There may be differences depending on the monitor circumstances.