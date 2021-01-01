From kata haratym
Women's Artisanal Brown Fabric Viscose Sheer Wraping Betulla Dress Kata Haratym
Advertisement
Betulla dress- voluminous sleeves finished with buttons at the cuffs, regulation belt for fitting to the figure. The dress is sheer, without any lining. Voce (della notte) AW19/20 collection designed by Kata Haratym is the second part of a story- continuation and the picture of women's transformation. Free of expectations from the world, she's ready to explore the night. Ps. Take a look at Emeli Sandé video music 'One of Kind' - you'll spot Betulla dress out there! Sewn by experienced seamstress Anna in Kraków. Poland Please wash this piece in cool water (30C) and dry it flat or use dry cleaning. Fabric: 50% viscose rayon, 50% polyester - material made in South Korea Women's Artisanal Brown Fabric Viscose Sheer Wraping Betulla Dress Kata Haratym