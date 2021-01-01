From elin ritter ibiza
Women's Artisanal Gold Fabric Vanilla Triangle Bikini Top Andressa Small ELIN RITTER IBIZA
Go tropical in this metallic-rinsed pastel piece, a sheeny shade perfect for this summer in a creamy vanilla hue speckled with gold to offset your glow. Handmade in Ibiza Matching bottom available separately Shimmering triangle light vanilla gold animal print Brazilian style bikini top Stunning vanilla gold triangle bikini top Soft inside lining made with regenerated nylon Tie top straps made with cobra printed lycra Matching bikini bottoms GISELE available separately Main fabric: Vanilla gold 80% Polyamide 20% Elastane (Italy) Straps: 80% Polyamide 20% Elastane (Italy) Lining: 83% Regenerated Nylon 17% Spandex (Italy) Handmade in Ibiza Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discoloration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect. Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition. Women's Artisanal Gold Fabric Vanilla Triangle Bikini Top Andressa Small ELIN RITTER IBIZA