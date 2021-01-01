The Tulip Button Down Dress has endless possibilities. Made from sustainable fabric, this one of a kind frock can be worn as a dress or as a duster with a bandeau and jeans. The body of the dress in white with the gorgeous flower accent material on the the sleeves and bottom ruffle really add to the unique design of this piece. You can belt the dress or use the sash as a headband. Made in the USA. Hand wash or wash on delicate Women's Artisanal White Fabric The Tulip Button Down Dress Overchill the Label