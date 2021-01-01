This piece is a feminine reinterpretation of a timeless wardrobe staple. Inspired from menswear tuxedo, this blazer is tailored from a sumptuous printed satin fabric. It features a notched collar for a structured silhouette. The sleeves are made from the coordinated color block. The matching patch pockets add a pop of color to the front piece. The blazer is fully lined for comfort. The internal shoulder pads bring structure to this lightweight piece. It is intended to be relaxed and fluid. Wear it with nothing under and pair it with its matching pants for an extreme luxurious feel. Blue and Orange Satin Fully lined Recycled buttons 100% satin 100% Rayon Lining Dry clean Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Relaxed Blazer Small L2R THE LABEL