These high rise yoga leggings feature a comfy seamless design and an inside front pocket to fit your phone. The waistband lies flat and won't dig in. Work out comfortably knowing they are completely squat proof! This moisture-wicking fabric is incredibly soft and feels cool to the touch. Designed to sculpt and lift. Our Lycra is 50 UV/UPF protected and is produced using recycled industrial wastewater in the dyeing and printing process. All pieces should be washed separately in cold water with mild soap after use. Lie flat separately or hang to dry. Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Prema Seamless High Rise Yoga Leggings - Powder XXL Passion Fruit Beachwear