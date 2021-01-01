From oceanus
Women's Artisanal Blue Fabric Paulette Bikini XXL Oceanus
Paulette is a classic. The halter shape, with the high cut, retro fit briefs this bikini will work for all occasions. This bikini is a perfect complement with a sun dress for laid back, bohemian luxe. Embrace the mid high rise waist bottoms which are made to make you look and feel great. It also fits true to size so what's not to love? The Paulette is made with an eco friendly crystal blue lycra, a material known for its elasticity, and hand embroidered Swarovski crystals with stretch tulle fabric lining Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Please note, delivery times are longer due to a high volume of orders. Brexit may also affect your wait time depending on your location.