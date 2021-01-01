Handmade and designed in our Amsterdam studio with extra ruffles. This organza scrunchie is perfect to wear for those cute date nights and daytime outfits. We love a lower bun and simple braided look with this piece. Colour: White Material: 100% organza (transparent material) Fabric feel: Soft and light Hand made and designed in The Netherlands How to take care of your QS: Cold hand wash. Lie flat in a shaded area to dry. Use the steam from the iron (do not iron) to remove any creases. Women's Artisanal White Fabric Natali Queen Scrunchie