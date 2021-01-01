Introducing our Nancy Dress in a luxurious, sustainable viscose fabric, featuring a navy/pink giraffe print. Details include a square neck front and back, 3/4 length sleeves with ruched cuffs and soft elasticated shirring on the bodice. The dress also features a side seam split and finishes at midi length. 30-degree wash, warm iron, dry flat, do not tumble dry, iron on reverse, do not bleach, can be dry cleaned, wash similar colours together Women's Artisanal Navy Fabric Nancy Puff Sleeve Shirred Midi Dress Medium Aspiga