Women's Artisanal Fabric Matte Amphora Necklace DN Jewellery
Matte Amphora necklace is our resort collection. The beauty of the Greek ancients and born from the blending of modern time is designed for women who prioritize elegance. They are handmade with 14K gold-plated silver. Ancient water jug form and handmade product. Every one of our pieces comes with the DN Jewellery package. When using perfume, do not spray directly on jewelry or gemstones as this may cause damage or discoloration. You can wipe your jewelry with a soft, dry cloth. Do not use chemical fluids and cosmetic fluids on your jewelry. Keep away from water, hot surfaces, adhesives, acetone and other chemicals. Store it in cold and dry places, in its own box as much as possible. Store in the original fabric pouch for extra scratch protection.